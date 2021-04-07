Blood Clots Should Be Listed As Rare AstraZeneca Side Effect: European Medicines Agency

European Medicines Agencythat blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect

The European Medicines Agency said Wednesday that blood clots should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but that the jab's benefits continue to outweigh the risks.

"EMA's safety committee has concluded today that unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects" of the shot, the Amsterdam-based EU drug regulator said in a statement.

