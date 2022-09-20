Antony Blinken To Host 'Blue Pacific' Countries Event To Counter China

y Blinken will host an event related to the 'Blue Pacific' group of countries at the U.N. on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host an event related to the 'Blue Pacific' group of countries at the U.N. on Thursday, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday.

The group includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom and was launched in June.

India has an observer status in the Blue Pacific Initiative, Campbell said in remarks at an event.

