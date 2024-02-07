Blinken Arrives In Israel Amid Truce Talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday as he attempted to seal a truce in the four-month-old Gaza war.

Blinken, who had flown from Saudi Arabia to Egypt and then Qatar on Tuesday in what is his fifth crisis tour of the Middle East, landed in Israel late in the evening, according to an AFP journalist.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)