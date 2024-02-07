Blinken Arrives In Israel Amid Truce Talks

On his fifth trip to the region since Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the war, Blinken landed in Riyadh and was later expected to visit Israel, Egypt and Qatar.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday.

Tel Aviv:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday as he attempted to seal a truce in the four-month-old Gaza war.

Blinken, who had flown from Saudi Arabia to Egypt and then Qatar on Tuesday in what is his fifth crisis tour of the Middle East, landed in Israel late in the evening, according to an AFP journalist.

