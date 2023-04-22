Bizarre 'Licking' Contest Between Students And Teachers At US School Sparks Outrage

The game took place at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick on March 31

A middle school in US' Washington has come under fire after it hosted a bizarre 'licking' competition between students and teachers. Videos have emerged on social media websites showing students and their teachers licking marshmallow cream off of opposite sides of clear glass planes.

The 'gross' game took place during an assembly at Desert Hills Middle School in Kennewick on March 31, New York Post reported. The videos have now led to an investigation by the Kennewick School District to determine how or why the event was held.

The video showed students shouting and cheering as students and teacher pairs took turns running to the glass and giving it a lick. Students in the crowd could be heard screaming, "Ew," "Disgusting," "That's so gross," and "What the heck?" in a video posted on Facebook by a student's mother.

Watch the video here:

Notably, the game was proposed as part of a pep rally and fundraiser. However, users were left appalled after watching the video and criticised the school for hosting the highly ''inappropriate'' and ''sexualised'' competition. Many parents also emailed school officials to demand an explanation.

A user said, ''It's mind-boggling to watch this video and wonder how not one adult questioned whether this was the kind of appropriate teacher/student behavior they wanted to exemplify through a 'fun game?'

Another commented, '"That's so uncomfortable and wrong on so many levels. And definitely not hygienic especially after a pandemic."

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for the Kennewick School District said, "The activity that occurred is not approved or endorsed by the district. After conducting a thorough investigation into how and why this activity took place, it is clear that the intent of the activity was innocent and not ill-intended.

"However, the fact that the activity was planned, occurred and not stopped shows a lack of sound discernment and good judgment and is not aligned with district expectations and policies. The district is taking corrective actions to address this incident."

The school's principal, Casey Gant, also issued a statement apologising for the game.

"On behalf of Desert Hills Middle School, I would like to apologize for the activity that took place during our recent assembly. As building principal, I take ownership for the events that occur in my school, and I recognize the impact that this situation has had on our school community. I am committed to the safety of our students and staff and will ensure that all future activities meet the highest professional standards and adhere to district policy,'' Ms Gant said.