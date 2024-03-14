Bird Flu Pandemic Threat Looms As New Research Reveals Widespread Impact

882 H5N1 human infections were reported from 23 countries.

Bird flu, a disease known as H5N1, has been gaining attention lately as scientists, governments, and conspiracy theorists gear up for potential pandemics. However, a warning from a scientist suggests that another pandemic might already be underway, according to The Metro.

Dr Diana Bell, a conservation biology professor at the University of East Anglia, points out that bird flu has been spreading rapidly since 2020.

Initially emerging in domestic geese in China in 1997, the disease has since extended its reach across continents, affecting various non-avian species besides birds, as per the news outlet.

Recent research highlighted by Dr Bell reveals that since 2020, 26 countries have reported numerous mammal species falling victim to the virus. Even polar bears and dolphins have been affected, with alarming numbers of deaths observed in various animal populations.

Human cases have also been reported, with 882 cases of bird flu across 23 countries in the previous year, resulting in a worrying fatality rate of 52%. Poultry-to-human infections, notably prevalent in certain Asian countries, raise concerns about the virus's potential to adapt and become more infectious.

While the origin of Covid-19 remains uncertain, parallels can be drawn to bird flu, as both are believed to have originated from zoonotic spillover events, where viruses jump from animals to humans.

Although human-to-human transmission of bird flu hasn't been widespread, the World Health Organisation still considers it a significant pandemic threat.

Dr Bell emphasises the urgent need for research and surveillance to understand the virus's adaptability and potential to infect more species.

However, the immediate focus remains on mitigating its impact on bird populations, which have suffered devastating losses worldwide.

Addressing the root cause, Dr. Bell advocates for a global overhaul of poultry farming practices, emphasising the need to move away from intensive farming methods. This shift could help prevent future outbreaks and curb the spread of bird flu, ultimately safeguarding both animal and human health.