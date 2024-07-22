'Biggest Fundraising Day' For Democrat Group After Biden Exits 2024 Race

Democratic fundraising group ActBlue said Sunday evening that it had seen its biggest single-day haul of the 2024 election after US President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

"As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle," said a post on X by the group, which facilitates online fundraising for Democratic candidates.

Biden's withdrawal had been widely expected at some point. The announcement finally came with no warning as he recovered from Covid at his Delaware beach house.

In a letter posted on X, Biden said it had been the "greatest honor of my life" to be president. He said he would address the nation later this week. The White House later said he had no public events scheduled for Monday.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.

Shortly after, he offered his "full support and endorsement" for Harris, with his campaign filing official notice to change its name to "Harris for President."

Endorsements began streaming in for Harris almost immediately from Democratic big shots as well as those seen as potential rivals for the nomination, such as California Governor Gavin Newsom.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)