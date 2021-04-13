Biden Warns Putin Against Build-Up On Ukraine Borders, Proposes Summit

Biden called on Russia to de-escalate tensions, an official statement said (File)

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to de-escalate mounting tensions with Ukraine and proposed a summit between the two leaders in a third country.

In a phone call with Putin, Biden "voiced our concerns over the sudden Russian military build-up in occupied Crimea and on Ukraine's borders, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions," a White House statement said.

