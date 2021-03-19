Biden Says 'Proud' Of Top Diplomat Antony Blinken After Tough China Talks

"I am proud of the secretary of state," Biden told reporters at the White House. (File)

Joe Biden said Friday he was "proud" of Secretary of State Antony Blinken after the opening of tense talks between American and Chinese diplomats in their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office.

The two-day negotiations in Alaska are aimed at addressing a relationship that was pitched into turmoil during Donald Trump's presidency, and they got off to a fractious start Thursday as the two sides traded barbs.

"I am proud of the secretary of state," Biden told reporters at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)