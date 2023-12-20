Biden Says New Israel Hamas Truce Not Expected Soon

"We're pushing," Biden told reporters during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (File)

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he did not expect an Israel-Hamas deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza to be struck soon.

"We're pushing," Biden told reporters during a trip to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Efforts are under way to try to arrange for the release of more hostages, with the heads of the US CIA, Israel's Mossad and Qatar's prime minister expected to meet and discuss the issue.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)