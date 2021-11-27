Biden Likely To Speak To Russia, Ukraine Leaders Over Military Build-Up

Joe Biden repeated his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity." (File)

US President Joe Biden on Friday said he is likely to speak to the leaders of Russia or Ukraine in an attempt to defuse growing tension over a Russian military build-up.

"In all probability," Biden answered when asked by reporters if he will be speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin or Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I am concerned," he said, repeating his support for Ukraine's "territorial integrity."

