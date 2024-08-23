Biden Asked Netanyahu To Pull Israeli Troops From Egypt-Gaza Border: Report

U.S. President Joe Biden asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to move Israeli troops back from Gaza's border with Egypt as part of an initial phase of a ceasefire deal so that talks could continue, Axios reported on Friday.

Netanyahu partially accepted Biden's request made in their call on Wednesday and agreed to give up an Israeli troop position along one part of the Egypt-Gaza border, three Israeli officials told Axios.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)