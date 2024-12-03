Biden Administration's Game-Changing Defence Deal With India

Mere weeks before the completion of his Presidential term, outgoing president Joe Biden approved a crucial sale of defence equipment to India. He notified the Congress about the decision on Monday.

The US has authorised the sale of MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopter Equipment and related ones at the cost of USD 1.17 billion.

This will enhance India's submarine warfare capabilities by deterring present and future threats the Defense Security Cooperation Agency told the Congress.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the United States - India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defense partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions," the DSCA said.

It also included advanced data transfer systems; external fuel tanks; AN/AAS 44C(V) forward looking infrared (FLIR) systems; an operator machine interface assistant; spare containers; facilities study, design, construction and support; support and test equipment; munitions; and integration and test support.

The principal contractor for this deal will be Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems.

20 US government or 25 contractor representatives will be required to travel to India temporarily for the implementation of this sale to provide technical support and management oversight.

On March 6th this year India's Defence took a modern turn as the Indian Navy had commissioned the newly inducted MH 60R Seahawk, a maritime variant of the Blackhawk helicopter, at INS Garuda, Kochi.

Here are some key features of the MH-60R Helicopters:

Advanced digital sensors include the multi-mode radar, electronic support measures system, electro-optical/infrared camera, datalinks, aircraft survivability systems, dipping sonar and sonobuoys. The fully-integrated mission system processes sensor data to build a complete situational picture of the ocean surface and subsea domain. With actionable knowledge, the crew can track, target and engage ships or submarines effectively and efficiently. Weapons include torpedoes, air-to-ground missiles and rockets, and crew served guns.

According to Business Standard, the MH-60Rs intended for the Indian Navy are equipped with specialised systems tailored to Indian requirements and have reportedly been customised, including the addition of Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponder units from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Lockheed is also collaborating with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for integrating such systems. As stated on their website, Lockheed Martin's Performance Based Logistics program for the U.S. Navy MH-60R helicopters enable 95 per cent flight readiness and availability - a rate unmatched by other maritime helicopters.

330 MH-60rs are operational worldwide. Including the Indian Navy, these helicopters are in operation with the U.S. Navy, Royal Danish Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces. These helicopters are additionally designed for search, rescue, medical evacuation, command, control and vertical replenishment missions.