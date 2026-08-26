Bhutan King Meets Bangladesh's New President During Dhaka Transit

Bangladesh's new president Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, where the Bhutanese monarch's special aircraft made a brief transit stop on its way back from Singapore.

During an hour-long meeting at the VVIP lounge of the airport, King Khesar conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to Alamgir on assuming office as president. The new president also conveyed warm greetings to the King and the Royal Family on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, Bangabhaban said in a press release.

In turn, the Bhutanese king expressed his best wishes for the government and people of Bangladesh, as the two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest, it added.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, Bhutan's Ambassador to Bangladesh, and senior officials of the Bangladesh government were also present at the meeting.

The Bangladesh President extended an invitation to the Bhutanese King and members of the royal family to pay a state visit at their convenience. King Khesar also invited the president and the prime minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, to Bhutan.

During the conversation, the president highlighted the deep-rooted historical ties between Bangladesh and Bhutan, noting, "Bhutan always holds a special place in our hearts, as it was the first country in the world to recognise Bangladesh on December 6, 1971."

The President also recalled with deep respect the special affection and goodwill that the present King's father, King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, has always shown towards Bangladesh.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Bangladesh were established on 12 May 1973, and Wangchuck, the Third King of Bhutan, was posthumously awarded the Bangladesh Liberation War Honour in 2012 as a gesture of gratitude and to cherish Bhutan's contribution to the Liberation War in 1971.

Reflecting on the shared aspirations for development and prosperity, the King of Bhutan emphasised further expanding bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including education, trade, and investment, Bangabhaban said.

Bhutan and Bangladesh enjoy mutually beneficial collaboration and engagements in the fields of trade, cultural cooperation, people-to-people contacts, human resource development, agriculture, healthcare, standards, and civil aviation.

The king informed the president about his visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City project and sought Bangladesh's participation and cooperation in this initiative. Expressing keen interest and praising the project, the president stated that Bangladesh is ready to work closely with Bhutan to advance transformative regional initiatives for mutual benefit, prosperity, and sustainable development.

Trade is the most visible aspect of the relations between the two countries, and Bangladesh is today the second biggest export destination for Bhutan and the eighth largest source market for imports. Apart from these bilateral engagements, Bhutan and Bangladesh also work together in regional and international fora.

Bangladesh is keen to cooperate with Bhutan to advance transformative initiatives in the region aimed at mutual welfare, prosperity, and sustainable development, Alamgir said.

The special aircraft carrying the Bhutanese King from Singapore left Dhaka for Bhutan at around 6:30 am on Wednesday.