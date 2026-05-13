Netanyahu Visited UAE "Secretly" During War With Iran, PM's Office Says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a "secret" meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran, his office said Wednesday.

"During Operation 'Lion's Roar', Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," his office said in a statement.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to operate them to the UAE during the war with Iran.

While stopping short of confirming Huckabee's comments, Netanyahu's office said the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".

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