Netanyahu Addresses Empty Chairs As UN Delegates Walk Out In Protest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday faced a mass walkout during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. As he vowed to continue the devastating war on Gaza, he was met with a mix of jeers and applause. He said that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas.

He explained that his speech was being broadcast through loudspeakers in Gaza so that Israeli hostages could hear it. He also claimed that in an 'unprecedented operation' the speech was being streamed through the cell phones of people in Gaza after the devices were taken over by Israel's intelligence services.

"We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you," he spoke to the hostages. In a message to Hamas, he said, "Lay down your arms. Let my people go". Threatening them, he said, "If you do, you will live. If you don't, Israel will hunt you down."

Netanyahu said that while "Western leaders may have buckled under the pressure," he guaranteed that "Israel won't."

He criticised countries that recognised Palestinian statehood and said that their decision was "disgraceful" and would "encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has set his foot down, saying, "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. No, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen", adding, "There's been enough. It's time to stop now".

Netanyahu faces war crime charges from the International Criminal Court, along with Yoav Gallant, the former Defence Minister of Israel. Friday's speech was his chance to push back on the international community's biggest platform.

As he spoke, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered a few blocks from the heavily secured United Nations.

"Israel has chosen a war against every conscientious human being in this world," said Nidaa Lafi, an organiser with Palestinian Youth Movement, prompting chants of "shame" from the growing crowd. "The masses have come to the irreversible realisation that this war was always about the complete ethnic cleansing of Palestine, about the exploitation and the stealing of Palestinian land", the Associated Press reported Lafi as saying.

Netanyahu also claimed that Israel is battling radical Islam on behalf of other countries.

"You know deep down," he said, "that Israel is fighting your fight."