Benedict IX: The Youngest Pope In History And The Turmoil That Followed

The Catholic Church is in mourning following the death of Pope Francis. As is customary, with the death of a pope, the process of selecting a new leader for the Church is already underway. The election of a pope is always a momentous occasion in the history of the Catholic Church, but in the case of Pope Benedict IX, it was one of the most extraordinary.

Elected as pope at a remarkably young age, Benedict IX became the youngest pope in history - a record that still stands today.

Rise Of A Boy Pope

Benedict IX, born Theophylactus of Tusculum, became pope at an unusually young age, possibly as young as 11, though most accounts suggest he was closer to 20. His exact age when elected in 1032 is still debated.

The Catholic Encyclopedia, a reference from the early 20th century, suggests he was around 20. Philosopher Bertrand Russell, in 'A History of Western Philosophy', mentioned he might have been just 12. A contemporary monk, Rodulfus Glaber, also claimed Benedict IX was 12 when he became pope, a view supported by historian F Donald Logan in 'A History of the Church in the Middle Ages'.

Tumultuous Reign

Benedict IX's reign as pope was marked by scandal, violence and power struggles. He served three times as pope-first from 1032 to 1044, then briefly in 1045, and again from 1047 to 1048.

He is perhaps most famous for selling the papacy before reclaiming it twice.

His rule was filled with violence and debauchery, leading to an uprising in Rome. By early 1045, Benedict was forced to flee, and Bishop John of Sabina was elected pope in his place. Benedict's brothers orchestrated his return and expelled the new pope.

In 1045, Benedict IX sold the papacy to his godfather, Giovanni Graziano, who took the name Pope Gregory VI. His papacy was short-lived.

By 1046, three men - Benedict, Sylvester III, and Gregory VI - were all claiming to be pope. Emperor Henry III intervened by convening the Council of Sutri, which deposed all three claimants. Benedict was removed and Gregory was forced to resign.

After the death of Pope Clement II in 1047, Benedict returned to Rome, trying once more to reclaim the papacy. In 1048, he was expelled by Boniface of Tuscany and never returned to Rome.

The Catholic Encyclopedia, which typically offers a more sympathetic view, does not hold back in its criticism of Benedict IX, calling him "a disgrace to the Chair of Peter."

Benedict IX spent his final years in seclusion, possibly at a monastery, and died around 1055 or 1056.