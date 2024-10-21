"Believe In Economic Policies Of This Government": Pernod Ricard India Official Prasanna Mohile To NDTV

Pernod Ricard India, which began its operations three decades ago in the country, has faith in the economic policies of the government led by Narendra Modi and that is why it is going ahead with its expansion and investment plans here, its top official told NDTV on Monday.

"We have partnered with Indian growth story for last three decades. And we have grown right after the liberalisation era began. Out of these 30 years, last 10 years we have seen a quite stable policies of the government. There was stability in economic policies," said Prasanna Mohile, National Head, Corporate Affairs, Pernod Ricard India, speaking at NDTV World Summit.

Pernod India is known for its scotch brand 100 Pipers and Indian-made foreign liquor brands Blenders Pride and Royal Stag.

"Today we have 25 manufacturing facilities across India, and we have been exporting to 50 plus countries. We also have plans to invest further in this country looking at the way the economy of this country is growing. For Pernod, India is the second largest market after the US in the world," said Mr Mohile.

"We believe in the economic policies of this government and that is why we are going ahead with all our expansion and investment plans," said Mr Mohile.

Underlining that sustainability is at the company's core and its values and operations, Mr Mohile said it sticks to the mantra of 3Ts: Talent, training and transformation.

"Until and unless we don't touch the roots of rural India, and the corporates do not take this responsibility, the real Viksit Bharat will not come through. That is also one of the initiatives of Pernod. We decided that we will go to remotest areas, teach them sustainable farming, we upskill them with the required skills. My plan is we might tomorrow think of farmers' federation there from where we can have the entire supply chain," said Mr Mohile, adding that the company will establish a malt distillery and maturation facility in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

"We always have this glocal approach wherein we basically try and blend the thing with the local resources," said Mr Mohile.