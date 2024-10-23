Advertisement

West Asia Crisis Impacts India's Goal To Be $35 Trillion Economy By 2047: Ex-Envoy

Speaking about India's stake in West Asian affairs at the NDTV World Summit, Mr Bisaria argued that India's role in promoting peace is crucial to mitigating risks to its growth trajectory.

Read Time: 2 mins
West Asia Crisis Impacts India's Goal To Be $35 Trillion Economy By 2047: Ex-Envoy
India's goal of becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047 hinges on regional stability. (Representational)
New Delhi:

India's goal of becoming a $35 trillion economy by 2047 hinges on regional stability, said Ajay Bisaria, Former High Commissioner of India to Pakistan.

Speaking about India's stake in West Asian affairs at the NDTV World Summit, Mr Bisaria argued that India's role in promoting peace is crucial to mitigating risks to its growth trajectory.

Mr Bisaria highlighted India's efforts to improve relations with its neighbors, Pakistan and China. He noted that recent diplomatic overtures, including Prime Minister Modi's upcoming meeting with his Chinese counterpart and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan, signal India's willingness to stabilise these relationships.

When asked about the potential for further progress in India-Pakistan relations following Mr S Jaishankar's visit, Mr Bisaria stated that the aim is to stabilise, if not normalise, the relationship.

He emphasised India's desire to be a force for peace and stability in the region and globally. "We want to be the rising tide that helps all the neighbours. And to be an advocate and force for peace in the conflicts in the world", he said.

Tim Roemer, Executive Director of APCO and Former US Ambassador to India, echoed Mr Bisaria's sentiments, asserting that India can play a pivotal role in building a new architecture for regional cooperation and security. He highlighted India's significant diaspora in the Middle East and its growing economic interests as factors driving its engagement in the region.

Mr Bisaria also acknowledged the potential pressure on India-Iran relations due to the ongoing war between Israel and Iran.

He noted that the conflict has implications for India's diaspora, oil prices, and geopolitical interests.

The BRICS Summit, where Prime Minister Modi and Iranian president met on Tuesday, was an opportunity for India to address these concerns and potentially play a role in peacemaking efforts, he said.

He also said that "If we can play a role in peacemaking, we will. India's interest is this conflict ending as soon as possible."
 

Comments

India Economic Growth, West Asia Crisis, NDTV World Summit
West Asia Crisis Impacts India's Goal To Be $35 Trillion Economy By 2047: Ex-Envoy
