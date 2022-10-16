Attack On Russian Military Site Leaves 11 Dead: Report

A "terrorist" attack on a Russian military training site left at least 11 dead and 15 wounded.(File)

A "terrorist" attack on a Russian military training site in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine left at least 11 dead and 15 wounded, Russian news agencies said Saturday, citing the defence ministry.

Two citizens from former Soviet states opened fire during a training on a military site, and "both were killed in retaliatory fire" the ministry said in a statement quoted by state-run news agencies.

