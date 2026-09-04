Belgium 'Very Affirmative' On Supporting Mehul Choksi Extradition: Sources

India has pressed Belgium on multiple occasions to extradite fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, raising the matter at several levels during recent bilateral talks, NDTV has learned from sources present at the discussions.

The sources said Belgium's response was "very affirmative," with officials expressing strong support for India's extradition request. New Delhi reiterated that securing Choksi's return to face trial remains a top priority, and the issue was raised repeatedly during high-level engagements between the two countries, with Belgian officials reportedly receptive throughout.

Choksi is wanted in India over his alleged role in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He fled the country in January 2018, just before the scam came to light. His nephew, Nirav Modi, who also faces charges in the case, is separately battling extradition in the UK.

Bringing Choksi to justice has proven anything but simple. His case has wound through multiple countries and legal systems over the years, turning the extradition process into a prolonged and complicated affair.

After fleeing India, Choksi acquired citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda. In 2021, he mysteriously vanished from the island nation, only to resurface in Dominica, sparking a fresh legal and diplomatic tussle over his possible deportation.

He eventually returned to Antigua, where legal proceedings related to his status and India's attempts to bring him back continued.

The discussions with Belgium are the latest part of India's wider effort to secure Choksi's return. New Delhi has been using diplomatic channels alongside legal processes to pursue the case.

That said, a positive response from the Belgian government doesn't mean an immediate extradition. Any such move will have to go through the legal process in Belgium, including scrutiny by the country's authorities and courts.

There is no indication yet of how long that process could take.

Still, sources said Belgium's willingness to support India's request is being seen as a positive development. India has consistently argued that people accused of major economic offences shouldn't be able to avoid legal proceedings simply by moving to another country.

Over the years, New Delhi has pursued several high-profile extradition cases involving people accused of financial crimes and corruption. These cases often take years, largely because foreign courts have to examine each request under their own laws.

The Choksi case has been especially complicated because of the number of countries involved and the legal questions surrounding his citizenship and residence.

Indian agencies have continued proceedings against him under various laws while seeking international cooperation to trace assets and bring him before Indian courts.

For now, the key takeaway from the latest meetings is that India raised Choksi's extradition with Belgium at several levels and, according to sources, received a strongly positive response.

The focus will now be on what happens next and how the legal process in Belgium moves forward.