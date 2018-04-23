Belgian Court Sentences Paris Suspect Salah Abdeslam To 20 Years In Jail Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.

The court passed the same sentence on Abdeslam's accomplice co-defendant Sofiane Ayari, saying there was no doubt about their involvement in extremism. Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.



A Belgian court on Monday sentenced Salah Abdeslam , the last surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, to 20 years in prison for terrorism-related attempted murder over a shootout with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016. The court passed the same sentence on Abdeslam's accomplice co-defendant Sofiane Ayari, saying there was no doubt about their involvement in extremism. Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.