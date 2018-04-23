Belgian Court Sentences Paris Suspect Salah Abdeslam To 20 Years In Jail

Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.

World | | Updated: April 23, 2018 14:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Belgian Court Sentences Paris Suspect Salah Abdeslam To 20 Years In Jail

Lawyers for Abdeslam accept that he was in Paris when gunmen and suicide bombers killed. (File)

Brussels, Belgium:  A Belgian court on Monday sentenced Salah Abdeslam, the last surviving suspect in the Paris attacks, to 20 years in prison for terrorism-related attempted murder over a shootout with police in Brussels days before his capture in 2016.

Comments
The court passed the same sentence on Abdeslam's accomplice co-defendant Sofiane Ayari, saying there was no doubt about their involvement in extremism. Four police officers were wounded in the gun battle during a raid on a flat in the Forest area of Brussels on March 15, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Belgian CourtSalah Abdeslam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................