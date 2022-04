The sole surviving member of the jihadist team which staged the November 2015 Paris attacks apologised on Friday to the victims at the end of his trial testimony.

"I wish to express my condolences and offer an apology to all the victims," Salah Abdeslam told the court in a sometimes tearful statement. "I know that hatred remains.. I ask you today that you hate me with moderation".

