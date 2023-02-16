Belarus Says Will Only Join Russia's Ukraine Offensive Only If...

Lukashenko held a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that his country would "only" join Russia's offensive in Ukraine if his country, which hosts Russian forces, was attacked first by Kyiv's army.

"I'm ready to fight together with the Russians from the territory of Belarus in one case only: if so much as one soldier from (Ukraine) comes to our territory with a gun to kill my people," Lukashenko said in a rare press conference with foreign journalists in Minsk.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)