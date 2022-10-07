Belarus Says Alfred Nobel 'Turning In His Grave' After Activist's Award

Human rights activist Ales Bialiatski at the digital award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden. (File)

Belarus on Friday denounced the Nobel Committee for handing its prestigious peace prize to imprisoned activist Ales Bialiatski, saying its founder Alfred Nobel was "turning in his grave."

"In recent years, a number of fundamental decisions of the Nobel Committee are so politicised that, excuse me, Alfred Nobel is tormented and turning in his grave," foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Twitter.

