"Beijing Will Respond": China's Big Warning To US Amid 155% Tariff Threat

Amid US President Donald Trump's threat to slap a 155 per cent tariff on Chinese imports, Beijing warned Washington to correct its "mistake" and resolve the trade issue through dialogue. Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, Xu Wei, said China would respond appropriately if the US did not relent.

"On this trade war, our China stance is very clear, as you know. We do not want this conflict. But if we are pushed, we will respond, definitely. We will fight if we must," he said.

Calling Washington to the negotiation table, he said, "Our doors are open if the U.S. wants to talk. So we keep repeatedly telling the US government that cooperation benefits both sides. Confrontation hurts everyone."

"We urge the US to correct this mistake and resolve the issue through dialogue. So if it doesn't, China will take necessary steps to protect our rights," he added.

Trump, last week, issued a stern warning to China on the possibility of imposing a steep tariff of up to 155 per cent starting November 1 if a trade deal is not reached between the two countries.

Speaking at the White House, Trump stated that Beijing has been "very respectful" of Washington and that they are paying "tremendous amounts of money" on the backs of the 55 per cent tariffs levied on their goods to the US.

But he added, "A lot of countries took advantage of the US, and they are not able to take advantage anymore. China's paying 55 per cent and a potential 155 per cent come November 1st unless we make a deal."

Referring to the changing geopolitical scenario in the aftermath of Trump's tariffs, the Chinese Consul General stressed that cooperation between India and China could be beneficial for both nations.

"Both China and India actually share a lot in common. But we do have some different orientations. Hopefully, the two governments have discussed how to use this challenge to benefit our two countries," he said.

"Not only China, but the US and India also need cooperation because cooperation benefits and confrontation hurts everyone," he added.