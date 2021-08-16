Before And After Satellite Photos Capture Haiti Earthquake Devastation

Earthquake in Haiti: Maxar satellite imagery, sourced by NDTV, shows scale of devastation in Haiti.

Over 1,200 have been reported dead in the devastating Haiti earthquake with agencies digging through collapsed buildings for survivors in the Caribbean nation still reeling from its president's assassination.

Maxar satellite imagery, sourced by NDTV, shows the scale of devastation in before and after pictures.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday about 100 miles (160 kilometer) to the west of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince, which was devastated in a huge 2010 quake.

Some 13,600 buildings were destroyed and over 13,700 damaged, trapping hundreds under rubble and leaving more than 5,700 people injured, the country's civil protection agency said in an update.

The United States and other nations have pledged to help Haiti cope with this latest disaster.

The latest quake comes just over a month after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home by a team of gunmen, shaking a country already battling poverty, spiraling gang violence and COVID-19.