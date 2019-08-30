Survival Expert Bear Grylls Saved By Medics After Bee Sting Knockout

Bear Grylls is a renowned survival instructor. (File)

Bear Grylls had to be saved by medics after he was knocked out by a bee sting.

The survival expert - who has an allergy to bee stings - was struck by one of the insects while shooting his new show 'Treasure Island', but docs were on hand quickly to save him from a potentially life-threatening situation.

Mano Shanmug-anathan, one of the islanders on Bear's new show, told the Daily Star newspaper: "I think that Bear is an impressive guy. He understands his tasks at hand and knows what he has to achieve.

