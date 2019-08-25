Beach In Spain Evacuated After Explosive Device Found In Water

People leave Sant Sebastia beach after police found an explosive device in the water in Barcelona.

A beach in Barcelona was evacuated on Sunday after police found an explosive device in the water, a Spanish Civil Guard spokeswoman told Reuters.

Police have established a security perimeter of 250 metres wide around the device off the Sant Sebastia beach, one of most popular beaches in Barcelona, she added.

