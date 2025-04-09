'BE COOL': Trump As Trade War Shakes Global Markets

US President Donald Trump.
Washington:
US President Donald Trump urged calm on Wednesday as China and the EU retaliated to his tariffs, escalating a trade war that is shaking global markets.
"BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well. The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!" Trump posted on his Truth Social network.
