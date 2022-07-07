BBC Programme Replaces End Credits With UK Resignations, Internet Says 'Brilliant'

Boris Johnson is set to give in to the pressure. (Reuters File Photo)

A BBC programme replaced its end credits with a list of all the ministerial resignations so far in the United Kingdom, set to an acoustic version of "Bittersweet Symphony". The wave of resignations has put pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is also set to quit today.

The end credits of the programme, Newsnight, showed the names of at least dozens of ministers and Mr Johnson's aides beginning with Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak.

It ended with the words: "Boris Johnson - Prime Minister ?"

"In case you missed it, #Newsnight replaced its end credits tonight with a list of all the ministerial resignations so far set to an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony," said a Twitter user who shared the short clip. It has been widely shared on social media.

In case you missed it, #Newsnight replaced its end credits tonight with a list of all the ministerial resignations so far set to an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony pic.twitter.com/VPztjMc6OE — Tom Hourigan (@TomHourigan) July 6, 2022

Users enjoyed the video, retweeting it thousands of times and calling it "brilliant".

"Powerful. Love London Grammar," one user tweeted. "Absolutely beautiful to behold," said another.

Meanwhile, the BBC said in a report that Mr Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday after being abandoned by newly-appointed ministers and more than 50 others in a rebellion that had left government dangerously close to paralysis.

With eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigning in the last two hours, an isolated and powerless Mr Johnson was set to bow to the inevitable and declare his was stepping down later, other media reports said.

After days of battling for his job, Johnson had been abandoned by all but a handful of allies. It was far cry from when Johnson, 58, rose to power in 2019 when he won a large majority, capturing votes in parts of Britain that had never supported his Conservative Party before.

