BBC Employee Under Fire For Calling Jewish People 'Nazis' In Facebook Posts

A senior BBC employee is under fire for having shared a plethora of antisemitic posts on Facebook, according to a report published in Deadline. Dawn Queva, senior scheduling coordinator and playout planner at BBC Three, made many of the troubling, since-deleted posts over the last few months. In her posts, she referred to Jewish people as "Nazi apartheid parasites" and called white people a "virus". She reportedly also accused Jewish people of funding "holohoax".

Dawn Queva, who uses Facebook under the name Dawn Las Quevas-Allen, made several posts criticizing Israel and Zionism. According to the outlet, in one of her posts, she also attacked white people, calling them a "virus" and "mutant invader species". She even branded the United Kingdom "bigoted" and "genocidal" and claimed white Europeans are "melanin recessive parasites".

The Times of Israel reported that some of Ms Queva's disturbing posts go back nearly a decade. In 2014, she referred to Israel as "Israhell" and the Holocaust as the "supposed holocaust of the fake Jew in Europe".

She also reportedly made numerous references to the supposed origins of the Jewish people. She claimed that they are not truly Jewish, but a "synagogue of Satan" cabal calling themselves 'JeWISH'". In another post, she explicitly denied the Holocaust, writing that "thieving parasite nomad squatters [Jews] will always bang on about 6 million which they still can't prove whilst conveniently forgetting about the 10s of millions of Russians who were also killed in WWII".

Other posts of Ms Queva state that white people have disturbed the natural order of the planet, and that they are a "barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed".

According to the Telegraph, the BBC has been informed about Ms Queva's posts. The outlet did not comment specifically on the employee, but it said that does not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse.

"We don't comment on individual members of staff and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle such issues. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary," the broadcaster told the news outlet.