"Obama Is Queer, Married To A Man": Elon Musk's Father's Bizarre Claim

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, recently made a bizarre claim about US former First Lady Michelle Obama's gender, saying that she is a man who dresses as a woman. He also alleged that her husband and former US President Barack Obama is "queer".

Errol has been known for making ridiculous claims online.

"We realised Obama is a queer who is married to a man who dresses as a woman. We all learned that. It's not common knowledge," he said during an interview with Joshua Rubin on 'Wide Awake Podcast'.

Shocked, the host asked him, "Michelle Obama is a man?"

Errol said, "Of course, you don't know that?"

He then went on to cite a conspiracy theory that went viral in 2014 when comedian John Rivers joked about the former first lady's gender. He had also alleged that Barack Obama is "gay".

"John Rivers mentioned it publicly and she was dead two weeks later by the way. They axed her, yeah. So that's common knowledge. You can look it up anywhere," Errol said.

Rivers died on September 4, 2014, due to brain damage a few weeks after making the bizarre claim. There is no evidence to this claim to date.

"And yeah, Michelle Obama is a man, obviously. They have pictures of her in tracksuits with her 9-inch schlong hanging down...it's leg," Errol added.

Barack Obama and Michelle met in 1989 at a law firm. They married in 1992 and are parents to two children - Malia (26) and Sasha (23).

'Elon Musk not a good father'

Errol Musk, during the interview, said his son Elon is not a good father and criticised his parenting skills. He alleged that the Tesla CEO has been largely absent from his children's lives.

In a short clip posted by Rubin on Instagram, he asked Errol, "Do you believe Elon is a good father?"

To this, Errol replies: "No, he has not been a good dad."

Referring to the Elon's first child, Nevada Alexander, who died just a few days after birth, Errol said, "The baby was cared for too much by nannies and, sadly, passed away while under their watch. If Elon hears me saying this, he's going to shoot me or something. But anyway, that's what I think."

"They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children with the same woman. They each had a nanny. It was really a weird situation," he added.

Errol has been married multiple times, leading to a diverse family structure for Elon. During an interview a few years ago, Elon had described his father as "evil" and a "terrible human being".