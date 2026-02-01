Advertisement

Bangladesh TV Channels Show BNP Leading As Vote Counting Continues

Bangladesh Elections: BNP had won 151 seats in the 300-member parliament, Ekattor TV showed, securing a simple majority.

Dhaka:

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party crossed the halfway mark to win the parliamentary election on Friday, a local TV station showed, as ballots were counted in a pivotal vote that is expected to restore political stability in the troubled South Asian country.

