Bangladesh TV Channels Show BNP Leading As Vote Counting Continues

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party crossed the halfway mark to win the parliamentary election on Friday, a local TV station showed, as ballots were counted in a pivotal vote that is expected to restore political stability in the troubled South Asian country.

BNP had won 151 seats in the 300-member parliament, Ekattor TV showed, securing a simple majority.

