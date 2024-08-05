Nearly 100 Killed In Fierce Clashes In Bangladesh, Curfew Imposed: 10 Facts

Dozens were also injured in fierce clashes yesterday - one of the deadliest days since demonstrations began. With 98 deaths yesterday, the count since protests began in July has climbed to about 300.

The clashes broke out when protesters attending a non-cooperation programme to demand the government's resignation faced opposition from government supporters.

The Bangladesh Home Ministry decided to impose an indefinite countrywide curfew amid fierce clashes and mobile internet was tightly restricted countrywide.

A three-day general holiday has been declared on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to ensure public safety amid the ongoing violent protests across the country.

Just days ago, over 200 people were killed in violent clashes between the police and mostly student protesters demanding an end to the controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.

India has strongly advised all its nationals in Bangladesh to exercise "extreme caution" and restrict their movements. "All Indian nationals including students living in the jurisdiction of the Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet are requested to be in touch with this office and are advised to remain alert. In case of emergencies, please contact +88-01313076402," the Assistant High Commission said in a post on X.

The United Nations' human rights chief Volker Turk said the "shocking violence" in Bangladesh must end, as he urged the government to stop targeting peaceful protesters.

Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Prime Minister Hasina's 15-year rule and shifted into wider calls for the 76-year-old to step down.

The demonstrations have grown into a wider anti-government movement across Bangladesh. It has attracted people from all strata of Bangladesh society, including film stars, musicians and singers. Songs calling for people's support have spread widely on social media.