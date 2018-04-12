Bangladesh Ends Reservation In Government Jobs After Furious Protests: 10 Facts

10 Facts About Bangladesh Protest Against Reservations In Government Jobs:
1. According to the Bangladesh government's existing quota system, 56 per cent of jobs in the public sector are reserved for children of freedom fighters, women, ethnic minorities, people with disabilities and citizens of some backward districts. The protesters have been demanding the quota to be reduced to 10 per cent.
2. The protesting students and job-seekers also demanded that a job applicant should not be given privilege of a quota more than once.
3. In Dhaka, chanting mobs of students blockaded major roads and swarmed Dhaka University, bringing traffic to a standstill in the congested capital of 15 million.
4. "We believe this is injustice. These special groups represent only two per cent of the population while the remaining 98 per cent of people fight for 44 per cent of jobs," a protesting student was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
5. "These job quotas are discriminatory. We want equal opportunities for all," protestor Nur Mohammad, who said he missed out on a coveted government job because of the allocation system, was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.
6. After the furious protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while addressing the Parliament said, "The quota system will be abolished." She also called the protests "irrational" after the government had already made assurances regarding the demonstrators' demands, she said.
8. Ms Hasina questioned the intent of the students and job-seekers who continued with the demonstrations after the government promised to examine the quota system.
9. "We must have justice for this vandalism and looting. We will find out those who were involved and the students must help us do so," Ms Hasina said.
10. Sheikh Hasina -- whose father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the architect of the Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan -- has in the past rejected demands to slash the quotas.
