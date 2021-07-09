43 Killed In Bangladesh Factory Fire: Police, Building Still In Flames

Bangladesh fire: Many of the 30 injured leapt for their lives from upper floors in the complex.

A fire in a Bangladesh food factory killed at least 43 people, police said Friday, as emergency services brought out bodies even as the building was still in flames.

The blaze broke out in the factory in Rupganj, near Dhaka, on Thursday afternoon and was still burning nearly 24 hours later. Many of the 30 injured leapt for their lives from upper floors in the complex.

