PM Hasina Likely To Win 4th Straight Term As Bangladesh Votes Amid Strike, Arson

Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League party has been the prime minister of Bangladesh since 2008 and is poised to win a fourth straight term because the election has been boycotted by the main opposition party - the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

The BNP is led by former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted on corruption charges. The party has called a 48-hour nationwide general strike, which began at 6 am on Saturday. Party spokesperson Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the strike was aimed at pressing for their demands for "resignation of the illegal government, establishment of a non-party neutral government and release of all party leaders and activists from prison".

There have been incidents of violence and arson ahead of the election. At least five schools, including four designated as polling centres for the general election, have been set ablaze. Four coaches of the Jessore-Dhaka Benapole Express were also set on fire on Friday, killing four people. Arson related to the polls is suspected in both incidents.

Kazi Habibul Awal, Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh, said there is no question about the legitimacy of elections. "One issue is violence is visible and the voters are aware of the violence. If it is repeated, that may have a negative impact on the voters in turning up at polling stations, and I have no hesitation in admitting that. But we have engaged 8 lakh law enforcement personnel, all well-armed, who will be on duty during polling time," he said.

"This time, a little crisis is going to happen as one major political group has said don't go to the polling stations. Another major political group has said come to the polling station and show people that voters have turned up... Had BNP participated in the election, it would have been more competitive, more inclusive and more festive. That is a reality," Mr Awal added.

Sheikh Hasina, whose government has arrested thousands of rival politicians and supporters ahead of the polls, has urged pro-democratic and law-abiding parties not to fuel ideas that "disrupt" the country's constitutional process, news agency PTI reported.

The prime minister is credited with turning around the country's economy and supercharging its garments industry. The growth has, however, slowed since mid-2022 and experts have said economic stability will be a major challenge for the next government.

Over 100 foreign observers, including three from India, will monitor the election. India has said the election is an "internal matter" while some countries, including the United States, have called for credible and inclusive polls, according to PTI.

Voting will be held for 300 constituencies in the 350-strong Parliament - the Jatiyo Shangsad. The other 50 seats are reserved for women and are allotted based on the strength of the parties in the Parliament after the election.