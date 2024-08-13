Bangladesh Court Opens Murder Case Against Sheikh Hasina

The murder case is the first step in the criminal investigation against Sheikh Hasina under Bangladeshi law.

Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in the previous government face murder case. (File)

Dhaka:

A court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation into ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in the previous government over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.

Mamun Mia, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of a private citizen, said the court in Dhaka had ordered police to accept "the murder case against the accused persons", the first step in a criminal investigation under Bangladeshi law.

