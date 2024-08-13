Bangladesh Court Opens Murder Case Against Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in the previous government face murder case. (File)

A court in Bangladesh opened a murder investigation into ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in the previous government over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month.

Mamun Mia, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of a private citizen, said the court in Dhaka had ordered police to accept "the murder case against the accused persons", the first step in a criminal investigation under Bangladeshi law.

