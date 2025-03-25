Bangladesh Coup? Rumours Swirl After Army Chief's Meetings, Terror Warning

Social media is abuzz with rumours of a coup in Bangladesh after recent political developments and the deployment of military personnel and security forces across the country, especially in Dhaka. But neither Professor Muhammad Yunus nor Army Chief Waqar Uz Zaman have responded to the rumours, which seem to have gained traction over the last 24 hours.

General Wakar Uz Zaman is believed to be at the centre of these reported developments as Bangladesh's interim leader Md Yunus continues to face protests.

Reports of Bangladesh army meetings have reinforced speculation that the Army Chief has had enough when it comes to the political situation in the country. The Army Chief has also warned against terrorist attacks and called for increased vigilance and security in the country.

General Zaman's meetings over the weekend with his top aides and comments from the ruling dispensation have led to political analysts assessing some friction between the government and the army chief. Sources say in the meetings, the Army Chief discussed security measures amid rising extremism in the country.

However, Nasimul Haque Gani, Bangladesh's Interim government's Home Secretary, said talk of a declaration of emergency swirling around is "gossip".

Days ago, reports emerged in India about the Army Chief himself facing a coup, almost, from some of his own men with pro-Pakistani sentiments. But for now, General Zaman seems to have a firm grip on the army.

The Army Chief has, several times, hinted about failing law and order and a security build-up in Dhaka.

Asaduzzaman Fuad, the General Secretary of the student-led Aamar Bangladesh Party, accused the Army Chief of conspiring with President Mohammed Shahbuddin to install a new interim government.

"You can see the Army Chief holding certain so-called meetings and indulging in a new conspiracy. To see how, under the President, a new interim government can be formed. This president is a slave dog of Sheikh Hasina. If you try and run the country with Shahabuddin, lakhs of Abu Syeds will lay down our lives and blow up the cantonment. Don't engage in any controversy with Bangladesh," said Mr Fuad. Abu Syed, a student activist, died during pro-reform protests in July 2024, which escalated into a violent uprising and forced the exit of then prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her exile in India.

Talk of Asaduzzaman Fuad's arrest added fuel to possibility of a military takeover to rein in hardline forces in the country. However, the AB Party has denied the rumours of the arrest.

🚨 Islamist-Jihadist cronies of Islamofascist Muhammad Yunus have declared war against Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker Uz Zaman. After destroying police, now Islamists are advancing agenda of destroying army. #BangladeshAtRisk pic.twitter.com/vcPmENfV91 — Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) March 22, 2025

A video of the Army Chief's speech last month is viral once again amid speculation of a military coup. "Later you will say I did not warn you, so I am warning you. If you cannot forget your differences and work together, if you keep mudslinging at each other, fight each other and kill each other, the country's and this community's freedom will go in vain," General Zaman said in that speech.

The Chief of the Bangladesh Army sees threat to the country's independence & sovereignty!



"I had Enough in last 7-8 months"



"I am issuing a warning now, so later no one can blame me, saying, 'Why didn't I warn you earlier!'"



Is General Waqar Us Zaman warning of a coup? pic.twitter.com/RdFyFlr12j — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 26, 2025

"I am telling you today otherwise you will say that I did not warn you. I am warning all of you. I have no other intentions, I have only one intention. I want to take leave after placing the country and people in a good place. I have had enough for the last seven to eight months. We want to place the country and people in a good place and return to the barracks," the army chief asserted in a clip shared by news portals in Bangladesh. https://x.com/MeghUpdates/status/1894542974249218454