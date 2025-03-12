"Ball Is Now In Russian Court": Macron Hails Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday hailed the "progress" made in peace talks in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine and the United States and said it was now up to Russia to ensure a ceasefire is signed.

"The ball is now clearly in the Russian court," Macron said on X, adding that progress had been made in the Jeddah talks "in particular on the idea of a possible 30-day ceasefire".

