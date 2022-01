The armed drones were brought down at the Baghdad Airport on Monday. (File)

The US-led coalition against the Islamic State group in Iraq shot down two armed drones targeting its compound at Baghdad airport early Monday, a coalition source told AFP.

A counter-rocket system "engaged them and they were shot down without incident," said the source, two years after a US drone strike at the airport killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant.

