Baby Dies In US After Mother Leaves Him In Hot Car To Get Lip Filler

A baby died after his mother left him inside a car on a hot day to get a lip filler at a medical spa in Bakersfield, California, authorities said. The tragic incident happened on June 29. She left her two children, a one-year-old boy and a two-year-old boy, in the car. The 20-year-old Maya Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child cruelty. According to police, Hernandez admitted to knowing her actions were irresponsible.

As per a report filed in Kern County Superior Court, Bakersfield Police slammed Hernandez for "placing the value of her appearance over the safety and well-being of her children".

The Court documents mentioned that Hernandez left the vehicle running with the air conditioning on. But as per a car dealership, the vehicle can turn off after about an hour of inactivity. The children were left without air conditioning for approximately 90 minutes.

When she came back from the spa, she found the baby foaming at the mouth, and he was also having a seizure. She called the emergency services, and both were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The one-year-old had no pulse and was not breathing. His lips were blue. His internal body temperature was 107.2 degrees, according to the police report.

The one-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital. Meanwhile, the two-year-old was placed in protective custody after getting treatment at the hospital.

Hernandez had previously asked the spa if she could bring her children inside, and the staff replied, "Sure if you don't mind them waiting in the waiting room." She told police that she left them in the car as she had no idea about the length of time it would take for her procedure.

She is being held on more than $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many criticising Hernandez's decision to prioritise her cosmetic procedure over her children's well-being. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.