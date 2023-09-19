2 Dead, 23 Injured In Azerbaijan's 'Anti-Terror Operation' In Armenia

The latest escalation comes nearly three years after a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenian separatists said Tuesday that two civilians had been killed and nearly two dozen injured in Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan launched a so-called anti-terror operation in the breakaway region earlier in the day.

"The number of civilian injuries has increased to 23. The recorded casualties among civilians are two," Gegham Stepanyan, a separatist official responsible for human rights, announced in a statement on social media.

