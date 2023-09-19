Armenia PM Holds Talks With US Official, Macron After Azerbaijan's Attack

Azerbaijan launched "anti-terrorist activities" in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held phone calls with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French President Emmanuel Macron over Azerbaijan's military operations in Karabakh, Pashinyan's spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Nagorno Karabakh after the attack of Azerbaijan was discussed. Both sides emphasised the inadmissibility of using force and the need to use international mechanisms for de-escalation," press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said in statements about both calls.

