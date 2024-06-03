Indiana Serial Killer's Farm Littered With 10,000 Human Remains: Report

Cops found some 10,000 crushed and burnt pieces of human remains.

In a horrifying incident, the cops have found some 10,000 "burnt and crushed" human skeletal remains littered around an 18-acre farm of an Indiana serial killer. As per a report by Fox News, Herb Baumeister is believed to have killed at least 25 people from the late 1980s to the early 1990s.

The report revealed that Herb used to hunt mostly gay people in Indiana's Westfield, where he lived on an 18-acre property, called Fox Hollow Farm. He was married and had three children.

The remains, which were originally found in 1996, were mostly of teenage boys and young men whom he had abducted and murdered between 1980s and 90s, reported the New York Post.

Last month, Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison announced through a Facebook post that Jeffrey A. Jones, who went missing in 1993, is the latest victim who has been identified.

The investigation was resumed after law enforcement found thousands of human remains from Herb's property, the report added.

As per Jellison, the investigators have found four more DNA profiles, bringing the victim count up to 12. So far, these DNA profiles are unidentified.

Sharing a picture of Herb, Jellison wrote, “The remains were identified through an extensive forensic genetic genealogy investigation conducted by the FBI and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The remains were identified as belonging to Jeffrey A. Jones. Jones was reported missing in August 1993. His last known address was in Fillmore, Indiana.”

The note added, “The remains identified as Jones are the third to be identified from Coroner Jellison's renewed investigation into the more than 10,000 remains recovered at Fox Hollow Farm. According to Jellison, investigators have four additional DNA profiles that have not yet been identified, bringing the total number of victims to 12. The four unidentified DNA profiles will also be sent to the FBI for genetic genealogy investigation.”

The statement concluded, “Because many of the remains were found burnt and crushed, this investigation is extremely challenging; however, the team of law enforcement and forensic specialists working the case remain committed.”

Earlier, officials were able to identify Allen Livingston, who went missing at the age of 27 in August 1993, reported Fox News. In addition, Manuel Resendez was identified in January this year. Mr Resendez had disappeared at the age of 34 in 1996.

These remains and burned bodies were spotted by Herb's teenage son, the report mentioned. Later, his family cut off ties with him after they found out that he was a serial killer.