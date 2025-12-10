Advertisement

Australia's Social Media Ban Push Teens To Less Regulated Apps: Meta

Meta said many alternative apps did not offer the same safety features, such as specialised teen accounts, that it had developed.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Australia's Social Media Ban Push Teens To Less Regulated Apps: Meta
Australia banned young teenagers from social media on December 10

Tech giant Meta said Wednesday Australia's ban on social media for under-16s is sending youngsters to less regulated platforms, making them less safe.

"We've consistently raised concerns that this poorly developed law could push teens to less regulated platforms or apps. We're now seeing those concerns become reality," the US company said in a statement.

Read | Elon Musk's X Says Would Comply With Australia's Social Media Ban

Lesser known chat and image sharing apps Lemon8 and yope, which are not currently listed in the social media ban, have shot up the download charts in Australia.

Meta said many alternative apps did not offer the same safety features, such as specialised teen accounts, that it had developed.

"While we'll meet our legal obligations, we remain concerned this law will make teens less safe."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com