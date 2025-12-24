Australian State Passes Tougher Gun, Anti-Terror Laws After Sydney Shooting

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday passed sweeping new gun and anti-terror laws following the recent mass shooting on Bondi Beach, tightening firearm ownership, banning public display of terrorist symbols and strengthening police power to curb protests.

The New South Wales state parliament passed the terrorism and other legislation amendment bill early morning after the upper house approved the bill by 18 votes to eight.

The bill passed the lower house on Tuesday with support from the governing centre-left Labor and the opposition Liberal party. The rural-focused National Party, the Liberal's junior coalition partner, opposed the gun reforms arguing the ownership caps would unfairly disadvantage farmers.

The legislation follows the December 14 shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's famed Bondi Beach, where 15 people were killed and dozens wounded. The gun attack, Australia's deadliest in almost three decades, prompted calls for stricter gun laws and tougher action against antisemitism.

Under the new laws, most individual gun licences will be capped at four firearms, while farmers will be permitted to own up to 10 guns.

Police will be granted more powers to impose restrictions on public protests for up to three months following a declared terror attack, while public display of symbols of prohibited terror organisations will be banned.

"Globalise the intifada", a chant usually heard during pro-Palestine protests, will also be banned after the government argued it encourages violence in the community.

Police believe the two alleged gunmen were inspired by the militant Sunni Muslim group Islamic State. Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police, while his 24-year-old son Naveed has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism.

LEGAL CHALLENGE

Activist groups have condemned the law and signalled plans for a constitutional challenge.

In a statement, the Palestine Action Group, Jews Against the Occupation and the First Nations-led Blak Caucus said it would file a legal challenge against what they described as "draconian anti-protest laws" rushed through the state parliament.

"It is clear that the (state) government is exploiting the horrific Bondi attack to advance a political agenda that suppresses political dissent and criticism of Israel, and curtails democratic freedoms," the groups said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also vowed a crackdown on hate speech, with his centre-left federal government planning to introduce legislation to make it easier to prosecute those promoting hatred and violence, and to cancel or deny visas to people involved in hate speech.

Facing criticism that his government has not done enough to curb antisemitism, Albanese said he spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday and invited him to make an official visit to Australia as soon as possible.

