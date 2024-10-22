Advertisement

Australian Woman Trapped Upside Down Between Rocks For 7 Hours While Trying To Retrieve Phone

NSW Ambulance paramedics, along with a multi-disciplinary rescue team, had to use a specialist winch to move heavy boulders, including one weighing 500kg, to reach her.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Australian Woman Trapped Upside Down Between Rocks For 7 Hours While Trying To Retrieve Phone
The woman's friends had initially tried to free her but were unsuccessful

A woman in her 20s spent seven hours hanging upside-down by her feet before being rescued after falling head-first into a deep crevice between two boulders in regional NSW. She had been attempting to retrieve her dropped phone when the incident occurred on October 12 in the Hunter Valley, 7 News reported. 

NSW Ambulance paramedics, along with a multi-disciplinary rescue team, had to use a specialist winch to move heavy boulders, including one weighing 500kg, in order to reach her. After creating a stable access point, the team carefully navigated the woman out of the crevice, a process that took an hour.

Rescue paramedic Peter Watts, who had never encountered such a situation in his 10 years of service, described the experience as challenging but rewarding.

"In my 10 years as a rescue paramedic, I had never encountered a job quite like this," specialist rescue paramedic Peter Watts told 7 News.


The woman's friends had initially tried to free her but were unsuccessful, prompting them to find phone reception to call for help. By the time rescuers arrived, she had already been stuck for over an hour.

Despite spending seven hours trapped upside-down, the woman escaped with only minor scratches and bruises. Unfortunately, her phone could not be recovered. NSW Ambulance praised the teamwork involved in the complex and successful rescue.

"Every agency had a role, and we all worked incredibly well together to achieve a good outcome for the patient," Watts said.


 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Woman Wedged Between Rocks For 7 Hours, NSW Ambulance, Peter Watts
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
"Can't Walk": Girl Carries Injured Sister, Looks For Hospital In Gaza
Australian Woman Trapped Upside Down Between Rocks For 7 Hours While Trying To Retrieve Phone
12-Year-Old's Message In A Bottle Travels 550 Miles, Found in Sweden After A Year
Next Article
12-Year-Old's Message In A Bottle Travels 550 Miles, Found in Sweden After A Year
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com