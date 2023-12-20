Australian Woman Sentenced To Jail for Tossing Dog Off Parking Garage Roof

A passer-by rushed the dog to a vet.

Amy Lea Judge, a 26-year-old woman from Perth, has been sentenced to one year in jail by an Australian court for throwing her Maltese-Shih-Tzu mix, Princess, off the roof of a two-story shopping centre's car park. The Midland Magistrates Court issued the sentence, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

The heinous act resulted in 10-year-old Princess sustaining severe injuries, including internal hemorrhaging, a brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma. The court described the incident as "planned, deliberate, and intentional." Amy pleaded guilty and was jailed for 10 months for animal cruelty and two months for unrelated matters, according to the news portal.

A concerned passerby promptly transported the injured dog to a vet, revealing internal hemorrhaging, a brain injury, and spinal and pelvic trauma during the examination.

Following this heinous act of animal cruelty that left the community shocked and disgusted, prosecutors in court characterized it as "egregious, callous, and cruel." The court described the incident as a "planned, deliberate and intentional act."

After pleading guilty to the shocking crime in Midland Magistrates Court, Amy was sent to prison for a year on Tuesday. She was jailed for 10 months for the animal cruelty charge and two months for other unrelated matters, reports the West Australian.

Amy confessed to the cruel act on Facebook, saying she couldn't "live with the guilt."

"I can't live with the guilt. I threw my dog off the top story of a shopping centre carpark and watched her fall to her death, but she survived and needed to be put down due to how badly I injured her and all the damage I caused," she wrote.

"I killed my dog. I need the truth out in the open; it's tearing me apart. I can't live with the guilt anymore."

But Amy later deleted the post and told an inspector of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) that her account had been hacked.