Australian Tourist Killed In Shark Attack Near Crowded Beach

An Australian tourist died after being attacked by a shark off a crowded beach in New Caledonia, according to a report in CNN. The 59-year-old was swimming near a pontoon in capital Noumea when the shark attacked him around 4pm on Sunday, the outlet further reported quoting New Caledonia 1. The man was rushed back to the shore by two people who had been riding a jet ski and tried to revive him by giving CPR but the effort was unable to save his life.

Lifeguards evacuated the beach as soon as they got to know about the attack, ABC News reported.

Beaches in Noumea, a popular destination among tourists, were closed.

"Swimming and nautical activities are closed in a 300-meter coastal band until further notice," Noumea City Council said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

Dr Vincent Ouradou, a paramedic, was quoted as saying by the Daily Star that the swimmer had suffered at least three shark bites to his arms and legs.

Drones too have been deployed in the area to spot sharks in the water.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old girl, who was swimming with dolphins, died after being mauled by a shark in Western Australia's state capital, Perth.

The girl was pulled from the water with critical injuries and she died at the scene, police said in a statement.

The last fatal shark attack in Western Australian waters was in November 2021 when a 57-year-old man was killed by a great white shark at Perth's Port Beach.

A man was severely injured by a bull shark while swimming in the Swan River in January 2021.

More than 100 species of shark live in Western Australian waters, with bull sharks often found many kilometres upriver.